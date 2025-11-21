Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Phypers Says He's on Verge of Being Homeless

Aaron Phypers says he's on the path to being homeless without a car or a cell phone, unless a judge steps in ... he says the bills have stacked up to the six figures and he desperately needs an earlier hearing in their divorce case to get access to some money.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Denise Richards' estranged husband says he's begging friends for money to afford food, and his pickup truck is subject to repossession ... and he says he's in danger of being evicted "at any time."

Aaron's financial situation sounds dire ... get a load of what he says he needs to come up with "to survive" ... $125,000 for past due rent; $10,090 for past due HOA fees; $3,543 in past due water bill for reconnection; $13,000 past due gas for reconnection; $12,000 for past-due electricity; $1,400 past due waste management; and $1,200 past due special trash removal ... and that's just his home.

Denise's ex also says he owes $17,820 on his pickup truck and owes $1,960 for some storage units.

Aaron says his "financial situation gets worse by the day" ... especially due to the fact he now has to face criminal charges in a felony domestic violence case. He says he needs to come up with $150,000 for legal fees to deal with everything.

Denise and Aaron are going through a nasty divorce and he's fighting for spousal support ... which he's making out to be his only lifeline.

Aaron is telling the judge, "I am in literal danger of being made homeless with no vehicle and no cell phone" unless a court hearing set for January 5 is moved up and the judge gives him access to money he says is under Denise's control.

Denise seems to be in much better financial standing, at least according to Aaron ... when he filed for divorce back in July he estimated Denise was grossing over $250K a month from OnlyFans, TV, brand deals and appearances.