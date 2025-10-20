Aaron Phypers Charged With Injuring Estranged Wife Denise Richards

Denise Richards' estranged husband Aaron Phypers was arrested outside of court Friday ... and now we have his official charges.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Aaron was charged with 2 felony counts of injuring a spouse, and 2 felony counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat, with his total bail set at $200,000.

Michael Finley, Aaron's lawyer, previously told TMZ ... Aaron was not aware of the warrant ... and Finley accuses Denise and her legal team of "setting him up" at Friday's proceedings.

The arrest followed a contentious court hearing where Denise and Aaron were fighting over a permanent restraining order she wanted against him.

The hearing got heated when Aaron's mother testified she witnessed Denise throw a can opener at Aaron. She also denied her son ever abused or threatened Denise ... something Denise has repeatedly claimed.

Aaron swiftly posted bond Friday night.

As you know, the pair is in the midst of a nasty divorce battle that kicked off when Aaron filed to end the marriage in July ... and it's been a whirlwind ever since.