Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Arrested After Court Hearing

update

5:01 PM PT -- Michael Finley, Aaron's lawyer, tells TMZ ... Aaron was arrested on an outstanding warrant believed to be connected to Denise's allegations of physical abuse. Aaron was not aware of the warrant ... and Finley accuses Denise and her legal team of "setting him up" by possibly incriminating himself in today's proceedings.

Denise Richards' estranged husband, Aaron Phyphers, has been arrested after a contentious court hearing ... TMZ has learned.

Denise and Aaron were in court fighting over a permanent restraining order she wanted against him.

The hearing got heated when Aaron's mother testified she witnessed Denise throw a can opener at Aaron. She also denied her son ever abused or threatened Denise ... something Denise has repeatedly claimed.

We're told as Aaron exited the courtroom, L.A. County Sheriff's Deputies took him into custody. It's unclear why he was arrested. Although we know Denise has a temporary restraining order against Aaron, we don't know if that's the trigger for the arrest.