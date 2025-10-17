Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Phypers Goes After Her OnlyFans Money

Denise Richards' saga with her estranged husband Aaron Phypers just got even more explosive ... Aaron is requesting half of the money she earns on OnlyFans, TMZ has learned.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Aaron alleges Denise makes $200K-$300K per month from photos she posted on OnlyFans ... and Aaron says he's entitled to half -- because he snapped the pics.

What's more ... he says he's dead broke and really needs the money to pay for his rent and utilities ... a far cry from his married days when he claims he had access to joint accounts that held millions. But he now says Denise is freezing him out.

Denise, of course, has her own complaints about Aaron. Earlier this month, we reported she testified against her ex in a restraining order hearing, claiming he got violent with her while she was recovering from a cosmetic procedure back in May.

She told the judge Aaron was helping her recover from a procedure on her breast implants and a tummy tuck when he hit her in the head at the hotel where they were shacking up. She said Aaron hit her and demanded her phone.

Denise is trying to get a temporary restraining order against Aaron upgraded to a permanent order that would force him to stay 100 yards away from her for the next 5 years.