Denise Richards Testifies Aaron Phypers Assaulted Her During Plastic Surgery Recovery

My Ex Assaulted Me After I Had Plastic Surgery ...

Denise Richards is doubling down on her claim that estranged husband Aaron Phypers roughed her up while she was recovering from a cosmetic procedure ... and now she's telling it to a judge.

Denise took the stand Tuesday to testify in a restraining order hearing against Aaron ... and she said he got violent with her back in May, after she had plastic surgery.

Play video content TMZ.com

She told the judge Aaron was helping her recover from a procedure on her breast implants and a tummy tuck when he hit her in the head at the hotel where they were shacking up. She said Aaron hit her and demanded her phone.

Denise also testified about other alleged incidents of abuse ... she said he slammed her head onto the floor in April on a trip home from Chicago. Denise testified it felt like Aaron was "crushing my skull."

Play video content TMZ.com

She told the judge Aaron smacked her upside the head after the split in July ... and she testified he threatened she would "disappear" if she called police.

Denise is in court trying to get a temporary restraining order against Aaron upgraded to a permanent order that would force him to stay 100 yards away from her for the next 5 years.