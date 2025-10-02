Aaron Phypers Says He Needs $150K From Joint Account With Denise Richards to 'Survive'

UPDATE

11:11 AM PT -- Denise Richards just filed a response to Aaron Phypers' request ... She does not consent to the order requested and wants it denied.

Aaron Phypers is asking a judge to order Denise Richards to give him access to their joint bank accounts ... because he says he needs $150,000 or he might end up homeless.

The actor filed the document earlier this week ... and, in it, he claims Phypers and Richards had millions of dollars in joint accounts before he filed for divorce, saying Richards "took control of the accounts and has not allowed me access to any of the funds."

Phypers acknowledges a good chunk of the money comes from Denise's OnlyFans ... though he also mentions he took many of the photos on the page -- and insists he owns the copyright to those pics.

Aaron says he's desperate for an influx of cash -- he says he needs $120K to pay his back rent and $10K to pay his attorney for the divorce case, along with other expenses -- and, so he's asking for $150K to get him through this difficult period.

AP claims this is only a small portion of the money in the account, and it should not be considered spousal support ... calling it just "what is needed for me to survive, pay these debts and be able to live safely like a normal person."

Phypers adds he and his family could be "evicted and homeless" if they don't secure the necessary funds as soon as possible.

Aaron's also asking a judge to compel Denise to return health treatment equipment he says she took from his residence ... fearing she plans to sell them even though he says the items are his.

As you know ... Denise and Aaron are in the middle of a nasty divorce -- with Aaron claiming Denise cheated on him, and Denise firing back, accusing Aaron of domestic abuse. They each denied the other's claims about them.

Phypers' most recent legal filing accuses Richards of telling numerous lies about him and their interactions ... including claiming she was lying about going to Aaron's house to pick up her dogs in August when he maintains she didn't have room in her Corvette for the animals.