Denise Richards Moves Dogs and Furniture Out of Rental House Amid Divorce

Denise Richards had a dramatic moving day in Calabasas, California ... hauling her belongings and 15 dogs out of the rental home she once shared with estranged husband Aaron Phypers.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star arrived with a full crew to get the job done on Saturday. Four movers, two assistants, and her father, Irv, were spotted carrying several large dog crates used to transport the pups to a new location.

The movers wore masks inside the property because the smell and dust were overwhelming. Aaron has accused Denise of leaving the home in disrepair and called her a hoarder of animals. Denise has denied these allegations.

We're told neighbors looked on as truckloads of furniture and dog crates were removed throughout the day, marking a definitive split from the house she once called home.

We broke the story ... Denise filed documents in August asking a judge to order her estranged husband and his family to vacate -- for 8 hours -- the house the couple once shared, so she can retrieve her dogs, clothing, and her late mother's items.

Richards hadn't set foot inside the house in more than two years, despite her dogs living there the whole time with Aaron's brother and parents.