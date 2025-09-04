Who Is Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers?

Denise Richards has spent a significant portion of her life in front of film and TV cameras, and her relationship with her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, has been one of the more attention-grabbing events of her life.

The pair were together for several years before their relationship crumbled in a very troubling way in July 2025.

We're going to take a look into the background of the Denise's estranged spouse and see how they came together ... before falling apart.

Aaron Worked in Frequency Medicine

Aaron formerly worked in the field of frequency medicine, which Denise described as a form of "light and sound therapy" on a 2019 episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show."

Denise claimed his work in frequency medicine had made him the target of "certain organizations" on a 2020 episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and she also alleged they'd been "followed" in the past.

Aaron formerly operated a holistic clinic called Quantum 360 in Malibu, California ... although it closed down in October 2024, and he was sued for alleged fraud and breach of oral contract by the husband of a late client in January 2025, according to People.

He claimed he'd "made [no] income since" the closure of his clinic in his divorce filings, according to Us Weekly.

He Was Previously Married to Another Actress

Denise wasn't Aaron's first wife, as he was formerly married to British actress Nicollette Sheridan, who starred on "Desperate Housewives."

Aaron and Nicollette were first linked in 2014, and they tied the knot in December 2015, although they kept their marriage under wraps.

Fans didn't have to wait for too long to learn about the marriage -- because Sheridan filed for divorce after just six months! Aaron and Nicollette's divorce was eventually finalized in 2018.

He Tied the Knot With Denise 48 Hours After Proposing

Aaron was first linked to Denise in December 2017, and he popped the big question in September 2018.

A source spoke to People at the time and claimed the pair's "engagement had been a long time coming" and said the two finally felt "ready to start their married life together."

And their married life started way faster than many of her fans expected -- because they got married just two days after their engagement announcment!

Aaron settled into married life with Denise fairly quickly, and he was featured in several episodes of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" throughout their relationship.

Aaron Filed for Divorce in 2025

The good times didn't exactly last forever, as Aaron filed for divorce in July 2025, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split in his filing.

And things got tense pretty quickly, because Denise was granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband shortly after he filed for divorce ... she alleged he'd been abusive throughout their marriage.

Aaron responded to the allegations in a statement in mid-July 2025, in which he claimed he'd "never physically or emotionally abused" his estranged wife and described her accusations as "completely false and deeply hurtful."