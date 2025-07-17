Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Denies Abuse Allegations

Denise Richards' estranged husband is firing off about the alleged abuse of which she's accusing him ... denying all wrongdoing in an emphatic response.

Aaron Phypers released a statement to TMZ on Thursday ... claiming he never physically or emotionally abused Denise, or anyone else for that matter. He calls the accusations against him "false and deeply hurtful."

While Phypers admits he and Richards had their share of challenges, he says it never involved abuse ... and, he always approached his marriage with "love, patience, and respect."

Aaron is asking for privacy as the couple navigate personal matters.

As you know ... Aaron filed to divorce Denise earlier this month -- citing the boilerplate "irreconcilable differences." The two married in 2018, and Aaron's seeking spousal support from his estranged wife.

Richards filed for -- and received -- a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Phypers Wednesday ... making reference to several alleged incidents of violence and claiming he even threatened to kill her.

Play video content TMZ.com

Richards claims, "Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack," and more.

She also shared photos of a black eye she alleges Aaron caused in 2022 ... when she says he became paranoid about listening devices in the plants he bought -- before striking her in the eye with his palm.

Richards alleges the abuse continued through the beginning of this month ... citing an incident where she says she threatened to call the police, and he told her "I would like to see the cops take me away, I will blow everything up if they try."