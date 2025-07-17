Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Shirtless While Served TRO

Aaron Phypers just got hit with some explosive claims from estranged wife Denise Richards -- and TMZ’s got the exact moment he was served with a temporary domestic violence restraining order.

Catch the shots -- Aaron was shirtless outside his Calabasas pad, mid-phone call, when someone rolled up and slapped him with the papers ... and yeah, you can tell he was not ready for it.

Even after getting served, Aaron kept the phone glued to his ear ... clearly trying to process the bombshell as he skimmed through the paperwork.

TMZ broke the story -- Denise Richards filed for and snagged a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Aaron Wednesday ... citing multiple alleged violent incidents and even claiming he threatened to kill her.

Denise also dropped photos of a black eye she claims Aaron gave her back in 2022 ... saying he spiraled into paranoia over "listening devices" hidden in plants he’d bought -- before allegedly striking her in the face with his palm.