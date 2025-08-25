Who Is Kylie Kelce? What to Know About Jason Kelce's Wife

Kylie Kelce's way more than just one of the WAGs -- wives and girlfriends, in case you didn't know -- as she's accomplished plenty on her own over the course of her relationship with her husband Jason Kelce.

The former athlete's wife has gone from matching with the NFL star on a dating app to starting a family and establishing a smash-hit podcast -- all within a decade.

We're going to check out how she made a name for herself through her media career ... and see how she ended up being associated with Taylor Swift.

Kylie's Originally From Pennsylvania and Played Field Hockey in College

Kylie was raised in Narberth, a suburb of Pennsylvania, and she attended nearby Cabrini College, from which she graduated with a degree in communications in 2017.

And Jason's not the only one with a history in athletics in his family, because his wife played field hockey for four seasons while attending college.

Her career with the sport didn't end after she left Cabrini, either, as she went on to become a field hockey coach for her former high school.

Kylie spoke about working with high school-level athletes in an interview with People and expressed she was happy to be able to lead "a wide range of athletes" through her coaching position.

She's a Podcaster and Philanthropist

Kylie eventually began a career as a podcaster, and she launched her own podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," in December 2024.

The podcast proved to be a hit with listeners, and it shot to the number one spot on both Spotify and Apple Music following its debut.

She's also established herself as a philanthropist, and she's helped organize an annual event for the Eagles Autism Foundation since 2022.

The podcaster and her husband helped raise over $1 million for the foundation at an event in New Jersey in June 2025, according to the Eagles' official website.

Kylie and Jason Met on Tinder ... And Eventually Started a Family

Kylie and Jason's love story's a pretty modern one -- they met through Tinder, and they made their relationship Instagram official in 2015.

The pair dated for two years before the former NFL star popped the big question, and they tied the knot in Philadelphia in April 2018.

Kylie and Jason started their family the following October, when the podcaster gave birth to a baby girl named Wyatt.

The philanthropist's family only grew from there, as she subsequently welcomed another three daughters named Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley.

She's Been Spotted With Taylor Swift

Just in case you've been in hibernation for a few years ... Kylie's brother-in-law is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who's been dating Taylor ever since 2023.

Swift showed some love to Kylie after the philanthropist gave birth to Finnley, as she liked an Instagram post commemorating the baby girl's arrival.