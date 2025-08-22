Who Is Trevor Lawrence's Wife Marissa Layne Lawrence? Get to Know the Athlete's Wife

How She Met the Future NFL Star In Fifth Grade

Trevor Lawrence has earned himself some longtime supporters over the course of his time in the NFL ... although we're thinking his wife Marissa's been there longer than all the rest!

Get this ... the athlete and his spouse have actually been together ever since grade school -- yeah, you read that right -- and she's stuck around to see him move from college football to the Jacksonville Jaguars' star quarterback.

We're going to take a look into the background of the pro football player's wife, and see how they stuck it out together over the course of several years before starting a family.

Marissa First Met Her Now-Husband When They Were Kids

So Marissa and Trevor go way, way, back, as they first met each other in fifth grade, according to Us Weekly.

The quarterback took his time in starting a relationship with his now-wife, though, and recalled they only started "dating seriously in 10th grade."

The couple later attended the same high school in their hometown of Cartersville, Georgia, and they even went to prom with each other.

Marissa and Trevor ended up going to separate colleges -- she went to Anderson University, he headed off to Clemson -- but they managed to stay together despite being physically apart.

She's An Event Planner And Former College Athlete

Marissa played soccer over the course of her college career, although her time on Anderson's team was cut short after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She shared a lengthy message on her Instagram account in November 2020 to speak about the end of her athletic career, and wrote she "couldn’t be more thankful" for the experiences she had playing for Anderson.

Marissa eventually joined an event planning company based in Jacksonville, Florida, and she works as an event designer.

The athlete's wife made an announcement about the start of her career as an event designer on Instagram, saying she was "so excited for this new step & chasing my dreams."

Marissa Eventually Started A Family With Trevor

Although Marissa's soccer career didn't make it out of the pandemic, her relationship with Trevor did -- and they got engaged in July 2020.

The athlete actually proposed at Clemson University's football stadium, where he starred as the QB for 3 years.

Marissa and Trevor made things official with their 2021 wedding ceremony at a church in Bluffton, South Carolina.