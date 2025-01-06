Trevor Lawrence's Wife Gives Birth To Couple's Baby Girl

Trevor Lawrence will head into the NFL's offseason as a new father ... he and his wife just revealed their baby girl is here!!

Marissa Lawrence and her Jacksonville Jaguars star hubby announced the great news on their Instagram pages just minutes ago ... saying Shae Lynn Lawrence entered this world on Saturday at 4:01 AM.

Trevor, of course, had more time than usual to spend with his wife and his newborn ... as he remained out of the Jags' season finale on Sunday against the Colts while he continues to recover from a head injury.

Both Lawrences looked thrilled to have their baby on board ... in a carousel of images they posted on social media, they each had big grins while they posed with their 10-pound, 2-ounce daughter.

"Mommy and daddy love you so much!!!" they wrote in a caption on the flicks. "Thank you Jesus for our girl!!"

Fatherhood isn't the only change coming for the Lawrences in 2025 ... the Jaguars just fired Doug Pederson on Monday, so a new head coach will await the signal-caller as well.