Trevor Lawrence's Wife Shows Off Pregnant Belly, 'Bumpdate!'

'Little Girl Is Not So Little!!!'

Trevor Lawrence's crummy season is about to get a whole lot better really soon ... 'cause his wife just showed off her pregnant belly, and it seems she's just days away from giving birth!

Marissa Lawrence revealed her growing stomach in a "bumpdate" on her Instagram page Wednesday afternoon ... and she certainly looks ready to pop.

"Little girl is not so little," she wrote in a caption on the flick.

She added two adorable emojis -- showing she's more than excited to meet the newest member of the Lawrence family.

Trevor, of course, hasn't had the best go of things recently -- his Jaguars are a disappointing 3-10 this season, and the 25-year-old signal-caller is out for the foreseeable future after taking a huge hit to the head in the Texans' game earlier this month.

But a baby daughter would no doubt put a smile on his face -- especially when just a few weeks ago he wrote on his IG, "Can’t wait to meet our girl ❤️"

