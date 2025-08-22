Guess Who These Bros Turned Into!

Before these two blonde brothers from Ohio turned into famous fellas, they were just rockin' identical 'fits, packin' a mean snowball for all the snowball FIGHTS ... and playing sports like lacrosse and wrestling ...

Have you ever heard of "YouTube?" Well, if you have ... then you'd know these two. They started their YouTube channel back in the 2010s; however, the social media platform Vine, catapulted them into massive popularity. While one bro is engaged, the other is a newlywed!