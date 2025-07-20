Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Richard Simmons 'Memba When?!

Even though Richard Simmons is not with us anymore, his fans still have plenty of fond memories about the "Sweatin' to the Oldies" host -- especially the two he ran into at LAX!

We caught the fitness instructor back in 2012, when he decided to recruit a few travelers to put on a quick show ... and his performance sure beats in-flight entertainment!

And you know Simmons left his fans with something to remember after they stopped singing ... kisses on the cheek and a few photos they'll never forget!

