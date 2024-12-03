Richard Simmons' Former Range Rover Sells at Auction

Former Range Rover Sells at Auction

Richard Simmons' former whip just changed hands ... because someone bought it at an auction.

The late fitness guru's 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged sold to the highest bidder Tuesday for $30,750.

The auction house "Bring A Trailer" says Richard's Range Rover had around 18,000 miles and was decked out with 20" rims, leather seats, a wood-trimmed steering wheel, sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system and heated seats.

Sounds like Richard was a pretty responsible car owner ... the RR had a clean Carfax report and passed its most recent smog check.

Under the hood ... Richard was driving around with a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine with 510 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque.

Richard didn't drive stick though ... his car had a six-speed automatic transmission.