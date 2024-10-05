Richard Simmons Celebration of Life, Brother Says He's 'Sweating With The Holies'

Richard Simmons is up in heaven with his trademark tank top and shorts, working up a sweat ... at least that's what his brother said at Richard's celebration of life.

The late fitness guru was remembered Saturday in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana ... and his brother, Leonard, compared him to Clark Kent during a touching eulogy at St. Louis Cathedral.

Play video content

Leonard says Richard was like Superman in that he always had his tank top and shorts on under his outfit -- like Clark keeping his superhero getup under his civilian clothes.

Richard's brother says he's up in heaven watching down on his fans and family, and "will forever be sweating with the holies."

While Richard's bro said only about 8 people were present at RS' private funeral, the celebration of life in NOLA is a public affair ... and it looks like there's a big turnout.

The line drew a big laugh from the crowd ... and for good reason.

As you can see, a bunch of fans showed up to the memorial service dressed like Richard ... in tank tops, shorts, and some even donned a curly wig.

The church was packed and fans were marching through the streets after the service was over, giving Richard a grand sendoff New Orleans-style ... almost like a Mardi Gras parade.

TMZ broke the story ... Richard died in July, when he fell in his bathroom and then refused medical assistance the night before. Cop later said his death was accidental due to complications from the fall, and listed heart disease as a contributing factor.