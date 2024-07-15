Richard Simmons Refused Medical Attention After Fall

Richard Simmons' housekeeper tried to get him to a doctor after he fell in his bathroom, but Richard pushed it off, because he just wanted to stay home for his birthday ... TMZ has learned.

As we reported, Richard fell Friday evening at home, in a bathroom ... and according to law enforcement sources, when his housekeeper came to help him up, she implored Richard to seek medical attention that night.

We're told Richard had described feeling dizzy before the fall, but he rejected the housekeeper's suggestion about seeing a doctor ... telling her maybe he'd go Saturday, but particularly didn't want to go that night as it had been his 76th birthday. So, she helped him back to bed, and that was that.

Saturday morning, around 10 AM, the housekeeper found Richard unresponsive on the floor next to his bed.

Another source tells us Richard showed no obvious or external signs of injury -- bumps, bruises or bleeding -- following the fall. It's unclear if whatever caused his dizziness or the fall is directly related to his death.

Richard was pronounced dead on the scene, and police have said there were no signs of foul play.

Play video content