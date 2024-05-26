Richard Simmons Privately Saving Hundreds of Lives

Richard Simmons may be living life out of the spotlight, but he's still impacting people's lives in a profound way ... telling TMZ he's regularly communicating with fans who need help.

An emotional Richard told us by phone ... he's returning as many as 200 emails a day -- in addition to making 15 to 20 personal calls ... all to people who are struggling.

The fitness guru says he has gotten an overwhelming response to his "Daily Richards" ... noting he's never seen people in such a desperate state.

Play video content

A tearful Richard tells TMZ ... "That’s why I started to do the audio messages, there's so many unhappy people. I get up every morning and email people. I’ve done 200 emails today so far ... I want to bring everyone hope."

Remember, earlier this month, Richard reached out to fans by letting them hear his voice for the first time in years. In the message, RS shared a sweet poem ... a declaration of love.

Play video content TMZ.com

His followers couldn't get enough of the audio update ... and Richard says he's now considering venturing into video messages.

Play video content TMZ.com

He adds ... "I don’t know if a person can run out of tears but I hope I call these people and give them something to find in their life that’s worthwhile."