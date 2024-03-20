Richard Simmons Says He Has Cancer Days After Sparking Concern

Richard Simmons is sparking concern for his well-being once again ... this time announcing he's been diagnosed with cancer.

The fitness guru says he got the skin cancer diagnosis after a recent visit to the dermatologist -- an appointment he made when he noticed a strange bump under his right eye that wouldn't go away.

Richard said Tuesday, in a Facebook post, his doctor removed the blemish, examined it and came back with a basal cell carcinoma diagnosis -- the most common form of skin cancer.

As the 75-year-old detailed it ... he was referred to a specialist, who did a procedure that involved burning his skin twice -- so all the cancer could be removed.

This is the second time Richard has sparked concern for his health this week. Remember, a couple days ago, he announced on Facebook that he was dying.

After countless fans posted messages of love and concern, Richard clarified he wasn't actually dying -- anymore than the rest of us -- and he apologized for causing any confusion.

He explained ... "Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today ... I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have."

Richard has been interacting with his fans quite a bit in recent months -- quite a turnaround, considering he completely disappeared from the public back in 2014.

Play video content TMZ.com

That fueled years of rumors about his well-being ... until 2022, when we dropped "TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons," detailing the real reasons he's pulled back from his adoring fans.

Most recently, he's also been posting a lot about Pauly Shore's planned biopic about his life -- a project Richard's not down with, but Pauly insists he's moving forward.