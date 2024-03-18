Richard Simmons Clarifies He's Not Really Dying After Sparking Concern

Richard Simmons is setting the record straight after sparking concern for his well-being earlier on Monday.

The fitness guru clarified on X that he was doing just fine ... mere hours after he told his followers that he was dying. The 75-year-old star apologized to his followers for upsetting them with his shocking declaration.

He explained the concerning update was not meant to be an announcement about his health ... but rather a message about appreciating every day. He apologized again for any confusion the upload may've caused.

ICYMI ... earlier in the day, Richard took to Facebook and shared that he had sad news to announce. He wrote ... "I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death. Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy."

Richard went on to encourage his fans to eat healthy, move every day and watch his workout videos on YouTube for inspiration. He signed off his note by encouraging his followers to listen to Tim McGraw's song "Live Like You Were Dying."

In the hours it took him to clarify his social media activity, countless fans took to his post to send him love and healing thoughts.

Richard -- who took a step back from the limelight the last few years -- has been somewhat vocal on social media in recent months. He notably sounded off on Pauly Shore's plan to play him in a biopic ... noting that he had not given his permission for the flick.

Play video content TMZ.com