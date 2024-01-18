Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Displeased with Biopic Starring Pauly Shore

Richard Simmons is apparently pissed off enough at the unauthorized movie about his life that he's broken his silence for only the second time in 10 years.

Richard posted Wednesday, "You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don't believe everything you read."

We had Pauly Shore on "TMZ Live" recently and he said he was pumped about the possibility of a doc on Richard and hoped the fitness guru would be on board. Clearly he is not.

As you know, Richard disappeared from public view more than a decade ago, and aside from a few fleeting glimpses, he hasn't been seen since.

TMZ produced a documentary in 2022, "What Really Happened to Richard Simmons," and our conclusion was this -- Richard left the public eye in part because he was experiencing physical problems -- particularly with his knees -- and he was also just exhausted from his unrelenting missing to help just about anyone he came in contact with.

Richard said in Wednesday's statement, "I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful."

The Wolper Org, which is producing the biopic with Warner Bros., told TMZ, "While we would love to have him involved, we respect his desire to privacy and plan to produce a movie that honors him, celebrates him, and tells a dramatic story."