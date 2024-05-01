Richard Simmons Weighs In On McCarthy-Streisand Ozempic Drama

The drama between Melissa McCarthy and Barbra Streisand over an Ozempic question ain't over yet ... 'cause Richard Simmons is now weighing on the matter.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, the legendary exercise guru threw his full support behind Melissa while calling out Barbra for asking the slimmed-down McCarthy if she was taking the weight loss drug.

Richard started by writing, "I love Melissa McCarthy…. I have seen every one of her movies."

Then Richard took aim at Barbra, explaining, "A famous legendary singer, B.S., made a remark about her weight loss…and was asking if she had used a popular weight loss shot. What a question."

Richard ended with, "I apologize to Melissa for these remarks. And by the way, Melissa you look fabulous!"

On Sunday ... Melissa posted a photo to her Instagram page showing a thinner version of herself as she attended a gala with friend and film director Adam Shankman.

After Barbra made the now infamous Ozempic remark in the comments section, Melissa's furious fans tore into Streisand for what they perceived to be an offensive question.

Play video content The Image Direct

But, on Tuesday, TMZ caught up with Melissa on the streets of L.A. ... and she was totally chill about the ordeal, telling our camera guy that she loves Barbra. Remember, the two are close friends and go way back with Melissa sharing a duet with Barbra on the singer's 2016 album, "Encore."

Meanwhile, Barbra also tried to clear the air by issuing a mea culpa on X, saying she was only trying to point out that Melissa looked "fantastic."