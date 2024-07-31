Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Richard Simmons' Staff, Family Slam Pauly Shore's Comments About His Posts

RICHARD SIMMONS FAMILY SLAM PAULY SHORE'S COMMENTS He Wrote His Own Posts!!!

Richard Simmons’ family is fuming over Pauly Shore trying to cast doubt on the authenticity of the late fitness guru's most recent posts ... and they're coming out swinging.

RS' team dropped a statement from his brother Lenny on X Wednesday -- clearing things up, writing ... "Dicky absolutely wrote his own posts. He worked on them a week in advance, going over and over them to get the right message."

Lenny added Richard would usually show his posts to him and his wife Cathy before they went live. So they’re saying it was definitely Richard behind those messages ... despite Pauly recently saying he wasn't so sure.

BTW, Lenny also backed up the notion that Richard never gave the go-ahead for Pauly's biopic. And, as for Pauly saying Richard later changed his tune and wished him good luck for the project -- Lenny’s saying that never happened either ... so they're refuting all of it.

As we’ve mentioned ... Pauly’s still all in on making the Simmons biopic happen, even though Richard made it clear in a January Facebook post he never gave permission for this movie to be made.

WHAT WENT WRONG
Nonetheless, Pauly’s determined ... saying earlier this week there’s a hold-up with the financing right now, as he's still trying to get money together -- which might take a while.

In any case ... Richard's fam isn't happy with the guy -- that much is clear.

