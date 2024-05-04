Pauly Shore Says He's Making Richard Simmons Biopic With or Without His Support

Pauly Shore's moving full-steam ahead with his Richard Simmons biopic ... reportedly telling an L.A. crowd he's going forward with or without Simmons' blessing.

The actor-comedian hopped onstage for his Netflix Is A Joke show Friday night in Los Angeles when he addressed the controversial film project ... and, it sounds like Pauly's out on potentially getting Richard onboard.

Variety reports Shore said, “I’m also gonna be starring in the Richard Simmons biopic … whether he likes it or not, Richard. Just another f***ing bump in my f***ing road.”

Referring to Richard as more speedbump than potential collaborator's a pretty sharp turn for Shore ... remember, back in January he told a photog he hoped to make Richard a full-time consultant for the flick and even said RS wished him luck on the project.

Now, it sounds like Pauly's decided to rescind the olive branch and take on a more devil-may-care attitude as he works to get his yearslong film off the ground.

Simmons has remained critical of Shore's project from the beginning ... and recently doubled down on his dislike for the project writing that a man he doesn't know's penning the script, and he doesn't approve of Pauly's magnum opus.

He also revealed he's working with a studio to create a biopic about his life ... a totally unrelated movie, FWIW.

Meanwhile, Shore responded more than one movie about Simmons can -- and should -- be made ... adding he cried all night after reading Richard's tweet and asked to meet with him to discuss it over soup and sandwiches.