Richard Simmons’ Bedazzled Tank Tops and Memorabilia Hit Auction Block

Richard Simmons is getting one final standing ovation -- this time from collectors and fans around the world as his personal items have hit the auction ... TMZ has learned.

Bonhams Auction House in Los Angeles says it's auctioning off over 200 of the famous fitness instructor's personal items -- bedazzled tank tops and branded VHS tapes to memorabilia from his workout empire. The collection celebrates Simmons' four-decade legacy.

Among the star items hitting the block are his signature "Sweatin' to the Oldies" ensemble, worn during a 2012 Slimmons class, a bedazzled "Hummingbird" tank top worn at the 2013 MTV VMAs, a custom "Pom Pom Ball" tank from a 2011 appearance and over 100 glittering tank tops and shorts, each estimated between $200-300.

Fans can also bid on nostalgic Simmons branded merchandise -- including a portrait of Simmons and his Dalmatians by Frank Cummings, estimated at $800-1,200, the original "Slimmons" studio sign from his Beverly Hills gym, estimated at $500-700, and a group of his personal gym equipment, with bids expected around $200-300.