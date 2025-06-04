Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Richard Simmons House For Sale 1 Year After His Death

Richard Simmons Hollywood Hills Pad Listed For $7M 1 Year After Shocking Death

Published
Richard Simmons -- Estate Goes Up For Sale For $7M
Launch Gallery
For $ale! Launch Gallery
Marcelo Lagos Photography

The late Richard Simmons' posh Hollywood Hills pad just hit the market -- and it can be yours for a cool $7 million.

Check out the listing photos ... the Los Angeles area mansion is polished and pristine ... welcoming potential buyers with a stately front portico and welcome hall that offers a view directly into its lush backyard.

0604-Richard-Simmons-Home-SUB-4
Marcelo Lagos Photography

The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home -- listed by John A. Lucy of Keller Williams Hollywood Hills -- boasts just over 4,000 square feet of living space on a half-acre lot that features a unique circular swimming pool and pool house.

richard-simmons-estate-kal-06-04-2025
A PEEK ON THE PROPERTY
Marcelo Lagos Photography

There's plenty of space to veg out -- or get a workout in -- with a 4-room, 2-level primary suite with a dressing room, spacious bath and upper-level Keiser-equipped gym.

Plus ... there's a secondary guest suite and separate upstairs den ... so everyone can enjoy their me-time in peace.

0604-Richard-Simmons-Home-SUB-6
Marcelo Lagos Photography

It seems like Richard had everything thought out ... 'cause the home even features a maids suite fitted with laundry and a pantry -- and completed with a service entrance.

The fitness guru resided in the airy abode for decades before his sudden death last July.

071524_tv_clips_richard_simmons_dead.01_00_56_04.Still002
WE LOST A LEGEND
TMZ.com

We broke the news ... he was found unresponsive in the home by a housekeeper.

A Simmons family spokesperson told us the coroner said he died partially from complications from falling and heart disease.

related articles