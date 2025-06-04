Richard Simmons House For Sale 1 Year After His Death

The late Richard Simmons' posh Hollywood Hills pad just hit the market -- and it can be yours for a cool $7 million.

Check out the listing photos ... the Los Angeles area mansion is polished and pristine ... welcoming potential buyers with a stately front portico and welcome hall that offers a view directly into its lush backyard.

The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home -- listed by John A. Lucy of Keller Williams Hollywood Hills -- boasts just over 4,000 square feet of living space on a half-acre lot that features a unique circular swimming pool and pool house.

There's plenty of space to veg out -- or get a workout in -- with a 4-room, 2-level primary suite with a dressing room, spacious bath and upper-level Keiser-equipped gym.

Plus ... there's a secondary guest suite and separate upstairs den ... so everyone can enjoy their me-time in peace.

It seems like Richard had everything thought out ... 'cause the home even features a maids suite fitted with laundry and a pantry -- and completed with a service entrance.

The fitness guru resided in the airy abode for decades before his sudden death last July.

We broke the news ... he was found unresponsive in the home by a housekeeper.