Stefon Diggs Tells Male Accuser He's Not Turning Over NFL Contract

Stefon Diggs is scoffing at his male sexual assault accuser's attempt to get his hands on his NFL contract ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Stefon asked the judge to shut down Christopher Blake Griffith's request for information and documents related to his pro football income.

Stefon said he is not claiming any loss to his NFL income and therefore it is not relevant to the case.

The former New England Patriots star said it's not his problem that his accuser is not satisfied with the information that has been turned over so far ... and says there's no reasonable basis to produce anything further.

As TMZ first reported, Christopher claims he went to a basketball game with Stefon in May 2023. He said he went to Stefon's home afterward, where he said the NFL star allegedly drugged and assaulted him.

Christopher claims Stefon coordinated an assault against him days later. Stefon denies the claims.

In court docs, Stefon said he went to bed after returning home and did not assault Christopher.

The judge has yet to rule on whether Stefon has to produce docs related to his NFL contract.