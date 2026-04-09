Cardi B’s Ex Offset Wanted DNA Test For Her Baby with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B’s got some 'splaining to do about the paternity of her youngest child, at least according to Offset, who was clearly wondering if it was his or Stefon Diggs' ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained a court order issued in Cardi and Offset’s divorce case on February 25, 2026 ... and in it, the judge denied the ex-Migos rapper's request for a DNA test on the baby, but the paternity request he wanted for another child of Cardi's was granted.

The dates of birth of the children are redacted in the order, but one is described as a "newborn," so that's gotta be Stefon's kid, who was born in November. The last child Offset and Cardi had together was born in 2024.

The order also prohibits Offset and Cardi from making any disparaging or defamatory remarks about each other on social media or in interviews.

Cardi filed for divorce in 2024 and asked for primary custody of their kids. The two initially split in 2020 but reconciled soon after. Any rekindling this time around seems highly unlikely ... considering Offset was questioning the paternity of Cardi's kids.