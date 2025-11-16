Cardi B Says Estranged Husband Offset Has Her Concerned for Her Life

Cardi B has had enough of estranged husband Offset's alleged harassment ... she says his behavior is starting to make her fear for her life.

After filing for divorce from the Migos rapper and moving on with boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs, Cardi claims Offset is still "obsessed" with her. And she's got a point ... Offset recently suggested that Cardi's kid with her new man could be considered his child according to Georgia law in tweets he's since deleted.

Cardi warned those who might laugh at the seemingly absurd drama, saying, "Y'all be thinking it's so funny and it's not ... It's all fun and games until it's too late."

Reportedly, Georgia law could allow for Offset to take a paternity test regarding Cardi's baby with Stefon if he can prove that he still had "access" to her during the period of time when the baby would have been conceived, but Cardi could ask to deny the request.

Cardi said, "Sometimes I sleep and I wonder, 'This is not normal.' You see crime documentaries ... You see s*** on social media about women getting killed every other day."