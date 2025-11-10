Cardi B Shares Hilarious Reaction to Stefon Diggs Touchdown in Patriots Win
CARDI B LOSES IT OVER STEFON DIGGS’ TD ... In Hilarious Video
Cardi B was losing it watching her man Stefon Diggs hit the end zone for a pivotal touchdown ... and her reaction says it all.
Cardi posted a video from bed Sunday, filming her reaction as her boyfriend hauled in a clutch 4th-down pass in the New England Patriots vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game ... giving the Pats a 14-10 lead.
Check out the video ... Cardi is quite literally lost for words, then starts chanting "bring it home!" as she celebrates the score.
She then took it a step further ... writing on X, "When my man score a touchdown… PAT NATION!!!" -- along with a GIF that leaves little to the imagination.
It was just last week that the Patriots wide receiver revealed the couple is expecting a baby boy ... due any day now.
Stefon says he can't wait to have a baby boy ... and Cardi seems excited to welcome a new sibling for Kulture, Wave, and Blossom -- her three kiddos she shares with ex Offset.
Bottom line ... Stefon is Cardi's MVP on and off the field.