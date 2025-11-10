Cardi B Shares Hilarious Reaction to Stefon Diggs Touchdown in Patriots Win

Play video content

Cardi B was losing it watching her man Stefon Diggs hit the end zone for a pivotal touchdown ... and her reaction says it all.

Cardi posted a video from bed Sunday, filming her reaction as her boyfriend hauled in a clutch 4th-down pass in the New England Patriots vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game ... giving the Pats a 14-10 lead.

Check out the video ... Cardi is quite literally lost for words, then starts chanting "bring it home!" as she celebrates the score.

She then took it a step further ... writing on X, "When my man score a touchdown… PAT NATION!!!" -- along with a GIF that leaves little to the imagination.

It was just last week that the Patriots wide receiver revealed the couple is expecting a baby boy ... due any day now.

Stefon says he can't wait to have a baby boy ... and Cardi seems excited to welcome a new sibling for Kulture, Wave, and Blossom -- her three kiddos she shares with ex Offset.