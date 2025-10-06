Stefon Diggs Gets Win In Return To Buffalo After '23 Trade, Lit Postgame Celly

Stefon Diggs' first game back in Buffalo after being traded away following the 2023 season couldn't have gone any better ... helping his Patriots squad pick up a massive win over their AFC East rivals -- leading to a wild celebration in the locker room postgame!

The 31-year-old came up big for second-year quarterback Drake Maye on Sunday Night Football, delivering a 146-yard performance on 10 catches ... in what was clearly a big game for the Pro Bowl wideout.

Before kickoff ... Diggs said his emotions were "nostalgic."

Stefon Diggs gets a warm welcome back from Bills Mafia. 👏 pic.twitter.com/8VfXM22evg — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 6, 2025 @SNFonNBC

"It's been a long time," SD said. "Obviously, I got a lot of love and respect for this team and fanbase. I'm excited, I've waited all week for it."

Diggs spent four seasons in the City of Good Neighbors before being traded to Houston before the 2024 season.

Postgame, while he said he still has respect for his former squad, he admitted it was "100%" personal.

Once Stefon was back in the locker room, the 11-year NFL veteran went on Instagram Live to give a behind-the-scenes look into how the team was celebrating ... as he was jamming to NBA YoungBoy's "Shot Callin."

Play video content IG/@stefondiggs

Sunday's win over Buffalo marked Diggs' second dub over his former squad in the last year ... as he and the Texans beat the Bills 23-20 in Houston last season, before Stefon signed a deal to join New England last offseason.

While it's unclear if his GF Cardi B -- who's pregnant with the couple's child -- made the trip to Western New York for the game ... we're sure she loved every second of her man's performance!