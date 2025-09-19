Stefon Diggs Spotted Leaving Hospital With Baby Carrier in May

Play video content TMZSports.com

Stefon Diggs appeared to be on baby duty earlier this year -- the NFL superstar was spotted leaving a hospital with a car seat in his hands ... exactly one day before he hard-launched his relationship with Cardi B.

TMZ Sports has obtained footage of the New England Patriots receiver outside an NYC medical facility on May 11 ... meaning he really made the most of his time in the Big Apple, as he hit Madison Square Garden hand-in-hand with the "Outside" rapper to catch the Knicks host the Boston Celtics in a playoff matchup just over 24 hours later.

In the footage, Diggs walks toward an SUV with an unidentified woman in the backseat ... and it appears he's trying to figure out where to fit the carrier before electing to try his luck on the other side.

Just this week, it was revealed Diggs and Cardi are expecting their first kid together ... all while the 31-year-old is contesting whether he fathered a child with model Aileen Lopera, AKA Lord Gisselle.

According to court docs, Diggs isn't too confident he's the dad of Aileen Lopera's baby girl born in April 2025 ... and requested genetic testing to get to the bottom of it.

It's unclear if the two ever went through with the tests.

As we previously reported, Cardi confirmed the pregnancy rumors with CBS on Wednesday ... and gushed over her romance with Diggs.