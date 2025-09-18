Stefon Diggs In Paternity Dispute With Model ... As He Awaits Baby With Cardi B

A model has alleged in court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, that Stefon Diggs is the father of her months-old baby ... but the NFL star says he's "not certain" the child is his.

Aileen Lopera -- an influencer who goes by Lord Gisselle on her social media pages -- claimed in a petition to determine parental relationship in Los Angeles County back in December 2024 that Diggs was the father of her then-unborn child.

In Diggs' response, which he filed in mid-July, he stated he wasn't sure if he was the parent of the little girl -- who was ultimately born in April. Diggs requested genetic testing to officially make the determination.

A stipulation that was signed by a judge on July 17 shows both Lopera and Diggs were required to submit to genetic testing ... though it's not yet known if either has taken the tests yet, or what the results were if they did.

We reached out to Diggs' attorney, Tullo Mumtaz, on Thursday, but she had no comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Lopera's lawyer, Tamar Arminak, said in a statement The U.S. Sun this week, "My client looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs acknowledges and provides for his infant daughter in Los Angeles."

