Cardi B & Stefon Diggs All Smiles After Revealing Pregnancy News
Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Proud Parents-To-Be Beaming With Joy!!!
Published
Cardi B revealed Wednesday that she is indeed pregnant with Stefon Diggs' baby ... and judging from their faces, they're both excited about the incoming bundle of joy!!!
Following her interview with Gayle King on "CBS Mornings," Cardi posted a loving photo of her with her arms wrapped around the NFL star's neck, with both of their faces lit up with bliss.
Cardi told Gayle that they're excited for the pregnancy ... but she didn't reveal how far along she is just yet.
Offset has yet to react to the news but he recently told TMZ Hip Hop he's happy for her future album success.
Cardi has all the buzz right now ... an upcoming album, tour and baby will keep her name in the "press, press, press, press, press!!!"