Cardi B & Stefon Diggs All Smiles After Revealing Pregnancy News

Cardi B revealed Wednesday that she is indeed pregnant with Stefon Diggs' baby ... and judging from their faces, they're both excited about the incoming bundle of joy!!!

Following her interview with Gayle King on "CBS Mornings," Cardi posted a loving photo of her with her arms wrapped around the NFL star's neck, with both of their faces lit up with bliss.

Cardi told Gayle that they're excited for the pregnancy ... but she didn't reveal how far along she is just yet.

Offset has yet to react to the news but he recently told TMZ Hip Hop he's happy for her future album success.