Cardi B Announces 'Little Miss Drama' Tour for 2026

Cardi B is preparing to go on her very first solo tour ... starting next year!!!

Tuesday, Cardi added to her stellar "Am I The Drama?" album rollout by announcing the "Little Miss Drama" tour, beginning in February 2026 in Palm Desert, CA.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tix hit the market Sunday ... around the same time the Bardi Gang will be streaming the new album that's released on Friday, so her synergy is real!!!

The tour starts 3 days before Super Bowl LX, and Jay-Z -- who greenlit one of his famous songs for her to sample on the album -- still hasn't picked a performer, yet!!! 👀

Play video content TMZ.com

Even her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Offset, told TMZ Hip Hop that he's excited for the project. Cardi's tour ends in her 2nd home -- and his hometown of Atlanta and for now, we can hold out on a reunion onstage.

Play video content TMZ.com