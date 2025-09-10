Cardi B Celebrates Galore Magazine Cover With Star-Studded Release Party

Cardi B and her hairstylist Tokyo Stylez are Galore magazine's new cover girls -- and they partied the NYC night away to celebrate in a room wall-to-wall with celebs!!!

The shindig went down on Tuesday night at Little Ways in New York, and Cardi, who's been busy these past few weeks juggling an album release and legal battle, was smiling like a winner draped in a fire-red bodysuit that hugged her frame.

Cardi kicked off the week by shutting down US Open after-parties and she kept the same energy for her and Tokyo's big night.

Diddy's twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila Combs, Joey Bada$$ and Natalie Nunn were just a few of the famous faces who stepped out to support Cardi ... and didn't waste the opportunity to promote her album.

Instagram/@iamcardib

Cardi B rapped along to her highly debated "Imaginary Playerz" single with her day-one Patientce Foster like there was no tomorrow ... Joey was somewhere undoubtedly nodding his head.

TMZ.com