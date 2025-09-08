Cardi B Performs at VMA After Party, Lenny Kravitz and Jamie Foxx in Crowd

Play video content Instagram/@briannabardhi, @tikacamaj

Cardi B is back on the party scene after being cleared in the assault case she described as annoying, and once again, she was the center of attention at a huge VMAs after party!

The megastar rapper is just several days away from releasing her long-awaited 2nd album, "Am I the Drama?" ... and she tantalized the crowd at the Raising Cane's event in a sleek black dress, complete with a sultry thigh-high slit.

The crowd had plenty of famous faces soaking up Cardi's performance ... Kevin Hart, U.S. Open champ Carlos Alcaraz, Jamie Foxx and Lenny Kravitz were all in the building.

Cardi performed her smash hit record "Up," which will also be on the album, and rocked the stage impressively in black stilettos and silver chandelier earrings.

