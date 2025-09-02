Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cardi B Angrily Throws Pen After Asked About Offset-Stefon Diggs Triangle

Cardi B Goes Ball-Point Ballistic Over Pregnancy Question!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
090225_cardi_leaving_court_pen_kal
LEARN TO RESPECT WOMEN!!!
TMZ.com

Cardi B went from glowing to growling after leaving court on Tuesday after someone dared to ask if she was pregnant!!!

TMZ caught the wild exchange earlier today ... someone off camera asked if she would predict any paternity drama with Stefon Diggs -- in light of Offset apparently bragging he banged her up with Baby No. 4!!! 😬

Cardi B's Wild Styles
Launch Gallery
Cardi B's Wild Style Launch Gallery
Getty

Cardi didn't take kindly to the question coming from a guy outside the Alhambra, CA courthouse, and threw a pen in a fit of rage ... causing her bodyguard to call her back.

She retreated back to her vehicle but gave the guy a piece of her mind -- respect women or else!!!

090225_cardi_b_court_arrival_kal_v2
ARRIVING IN STYLE
TMZ.com

Earlier today, Cardi dodged the pregnancy question as she made her way into the courtroom ... but still hasn't flat-out addressed the situation since the speculation started.

only-fans-key-art-horizontal
CREATORS SQUARE OFF
TMZ Studios

Anyone who still wants to know better be wearing protective gear!!!

Related articles