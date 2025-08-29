Cardi B Says She Thinks Our Phones Are Listening & Reading Our Minds

Cardi B’s slapping a disclaimer on this one ... she says she’s not trying to sound all tinfoil-hat ... but her phone’s got her spooked and she's sounding the alarm!

In a post on X Thursday night, Cardi said she’s starting to think our phones aren’t just eavesdropping anymore ... they might actually be reading our minds too!

The thought clearly rattled Cardi ... she even begged the government not to come for her, low-key hinting her mind might not always be filled with the most wholesome stuff.

Cardi might say conspiracies aren’t her lane, but she’s dabbled before ... like when she claimed folks were getting paid to say they tested positive for COVID in the early days of the pandemic.

But circling back to the "phones are listening' theory ... while that’s never really been proven, plenty of apps do track your every move, then hit you with ads so targeted it feels straight-up spooky.