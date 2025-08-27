Offset Vows to Never Get Married Again, Warns Men Against It Too

My Vow? Never To Get Married Again ...

One of Offset’s all-time worst experiences? Sounds like marriage -- he swears he’ll never be a groom again … and even advised other men to run from the altar!

On the "Full Send" podcast, the rapper laid it out ... at 33, he’s done the whole marriage thing with Cardi B, raised three kids ... and in his mind, that mission’s already complete.

Offset doubled down ... even warning host Kyle Forgeard, who dreams of settling down, not to do it unless he’s ready to flip his whole life upside down.

Kyle talks about even having a girlfriend can flip life on its head ... like, he’s always got girls on the show, and a GF would be grilling him nonstop about why. To him, that’s a headache he’d rather skip.

Offset’s sermon clearly hit home ... Kyle ended up agreeing that women can rock with them for a while, but eventually it feels like a distraction from living life on their terms ... at least while he's making moves.

But when it comes to Offset and Cardi … well, they've been at each other's throats since her last divorce.