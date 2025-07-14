Cardi B Cashes In on Custom 'Hello Kitty' Cake for Kulture's Birthday

No Cake's Too Costly For My Kulture!!! 🎂

Cardi B went above and beyond to give her eldest child, Kulture, a deliciously magical birthday experience at Disney World and a party cake that exploded all 5 senses!!!

Chef and celebrity cake designer Kristina Lavallee, founder of The Cake Girl, tells TMZ Hip Hop that Cardi sought her company out personally based on a referral from another celebrity.

Team Cake Girl turned the order around in 24 hours last Friday in Orlando, Florida -- just in the nick of time for all those kiddie sweet teeth!!!

With the theme centered around Hello Kitty and Kulture's other favorite Sanrio characters, Kristina spearheaded a two-tier custom cake ... one level a funfetti cake with vanilla buttercream, the other a rich chocolate cake stuffed with Nutella filling!!!

Kristina tells us the cake totaled $1,200 and matched Kulture's fun and vibrant energy -- pastel lollipops, candy toppers, cupcakes, and macarons were used to amp up the playful, candy-shop vibe for the first tier.

A 3D Hello Kitty topper carved completely by hand, along with Cinnamoroll, My Melody, and Keroppi characters -- each sculpted in fondant -- also had the sugar poppin'.

The bottom tier highlighted Kulture's name front and center atop its fun building-style design ... and the whole cake came together in soft pastel shades -- purples, pinks, yellow, blue, and lime green -- to match the party’s dreamy color palette.