Cardi B Cashes In on Custom 'Hello Kitty' Cake for Kulture's Birthday
Cardi B No Cake's Too Costly For My Kulture!!! 🎂
Cardi B went above and beyond to give her eldest child, Kulture, a deliciously magical birthday experience at Disney World and a party cake that exploded all 5 senses!!!
Chef and celebrity cake designer Kristina Lavallee, founder of The Cake Girl, tells TMZ Hip Hop that Cardi sought her company out personally based on a referral from another celebrity.
Team Cake Girl turned the order around in 24 hours last Friday in Orlando, Florida -- just in the nick of time for all those kiddie sweet teeth!!!
With the theme centered around Hello Kitty and Kulture's other favorite Sanrio characters, Kristina spearheaded a two-tier custom cake ... one level a funfetti cake with vanilla buttercream, the other a rich chocolate cake stuffed with Nutella filling!!!
Kristina tells us the cake totaled $1,200 and matched Kulture's fun and vibrant energy -- pastel lollipops, candy toppers, cupcakes, and macarons were used to amp up the playful, candy-shop vibe for the first tier.
A 3D Hello Kitty topper carved completely by hand, along with Cinnamoroll, My Melody, and Keroppi characters -- each sculpted in fondant -- also had the sugar poppin'.
The bottom tier highlighted Kulture's name front and center atop its fun building-style design ... and the whole cake came together in soft pastel shades -- purples, pinks, yellow, blue, and lime green -- to match the party’s dreamy color palette.
Kulture was named after Migos' 2017 breakout album ... but it doesn't appear Offset was anywhere near the Magic Kingdom. We reached out to see what exactly held him up!!!