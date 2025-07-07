Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Karol G, More Play Up 'Back to Future' Theme in Paris
Celebs Go 'Back To The Future' For Zany Paris Fashion Show
Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Karol G and several more celebs understood the assignment going into a “Back to the Future”-themed fashion show in Paris ... in digs that looked like a gala from "The Jetsons"!!!
The assignment was actually centered inside the famed Petit Palais art museum for Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2025-26 Haute Couture show, by Daniel Roseberry.
Cardi wasn't joined by her NFL beau Stefon Diggs -- she may have already cut him loose -- but still donned shoulder pads big enough to stop a blitz in a stark black gown covered in a quilted fringe.
Her date for the evening was the same black crow who appears on her upcoming album cover -- she's staying in character with or without Diggs.
Dua Lipa also embraced the dress code in an all-white ruffled one-piece -- a bridal gown designed by Schiaparelli ... while "Euphoria" actress Hunter Schafer wrapped herself in both stripes and ballet shoes.
Karol G was quite the "Tropicoqueta" in a tightly-knit gown that still flaunted dress tendencies.
Getting dressed in the future looks like a blast ... hopefully it doesn't take too long!!!