Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Karol G, More Play Up 'Back to Future' Theme in Paris

Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Karol G and several more celebs understood the assignment going into a “Back to the Future”-themed fashion show in Paris ... in digs that looked like a gala from "The Jetsons"!!!

The assignment was actually centered inside the famed Petit Palais art museum for Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2025-26 Haute Couture show, by Daniel Roseberry.

Cardi wasn't joined by her NFL beau Stefon Diggs -- she may have already cut him loose -- but still donned shoulder pads big enough to stop a blitz in a stark black gown covered in a quilted fringe.

Her date for the evening was the same black crow who appears on her upcoming album cover -- she's staying in character with or without Diggs.

Dua Lipa also embraced the dress code in an all-white ruffled one-piece -- a bridal gown designed by Schiaparelli ... while "Euphoria" actress Hunter Schafer wrapped herself in both stripes and ballet shoes.

Karol G was quite the "Tropicoqueta" in a tightly-knit gown that still flaunted dress tendencies.