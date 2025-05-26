Best Looks From 2025 American Music Awards: Kehlani, Heidi Montag & More

The 2025 American Music Awards are officially underway -- and let’s just say, the fashion came in loud, bold, and totally off the chain... setting the tone for a night that’s clearly not here to play.

The red carpet was a full-on fashion buffet -- from Kehlani looking incredible in a sexy semi-sheer mini dress at the Fontainebleau in Vegas Monday, to Heidi Montag turning heads in a dazzling blue jumpsuit and a fresh new bob.

Heidi Klum was serving in all-black like the pro she is, but Rebecca Black came to snatch the spotlight -- rocking a wild white bridal-sailor vibe that totally turned heads.

Go ahead and dig into our gallery -- we’ve got Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish Nikki Glaser, and more bringing the heat, plus the guys like Benson Boone, David Guetta, and Dylan Efron were looking sharp too.

They all came to turn heads on that red carpet -- and lucky for them, Taylor Swift didn’t roll through to steal the spotlight... yet. Word’s still out on whether she’ll make a surprise appearance/performance at the show itself!