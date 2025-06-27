Celebs Not In Attendance For Bezos Sanchez Wedding Hit Paris Fashion Week

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

By TMZ Staff
Only the star-studded wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos could make Paris Fashion Week look like an also-ran of who's who.

Over on the Boot ... the billionaire and now-bride were living it up with 200 of the richest and powerful people on the globe ... while over in City of Light, stars who did not land a wedding invite were strutting their stuff.

Paris Fashion Week participants included the likes of Rihanna, Sabrina Carpenter, Tori Brixx, Rich The Kid, Duarte and Delphin Musquet -- certainly no slouches in the world of fame!

Former James Bond star Daniel Craig was also there, looking sleek AF ... but it was certainly not easy going toe-to-toe -- as far as an extravaganza -- with the Bezos wedding.

As TMZ reported ... Aerial snaps of Venice's historic island of San Giorgio Maggiore showed a portion of the Bezos' ceremony took place at Teatro Verde -- "Green Theater" -- close to the edge of the tiny island.

PARTY'S HERE!!!
A-listers have been flowing into the city all week ... from the Kardashian clan and Tom Brady to newly-single Orlando Bloom -- and ready-to-mingle Brooks Nader.

Needless to say ... it was a big week of high-profile events for some VERY big names!

