Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Give Wedding Guests Slippers From Amazon

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are sparing no expense for their wedding guests ... tossing them some great gifts -- which also happen to be a great advertising opportunity for Amazon.

Sanchez spoke to Vogue in an article published after she shared a photo of her wedding dress Friday ... and, she gave an inside look at the goodie bags she and Jeff gave to their guests.

LS told the outlet she and Bezos wanted their guests to feel comfortable while wearing their new gifts ... revealing all the dudes are going home with Vibi Venezia blue velvet Venetian slippers -- and, the women are getting black open-toe slippers from Amazon.

It's a sweet gift from the couple -- who are already reportedly spending $50K per guest at the wedding for a total of $10 million -- but, it also seems like a savvy business move.

After all, what's better than a whole bunch of the biggest stars in the world -- from Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian to Sydney Sweeney and Oprah Winfrey -- wearing slippers from a company Jeff still owns a significant share of stock in?

Sanchez changed her Instagram name to "Lauren Sanchez Bezos" shortly after sharing the picture of herself in her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress.

The reception takes place Friday night ... and more events -- including a pajama party -- are coming down the pipeline this weekend, too.

