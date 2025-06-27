Kylie Jenner, Oprah, Usher, More A-Listers En Route to Bezos-Sanchez Wedding

Kylie Jenner, Oprah, Usher and Bill Gates are ready to see some amore in Italy ... because they're piling into boats on the Venice canals en route to the wedding ceremony for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

It's a who's who of Hollywood celebs and billionaires Friday in the Floating City ... and ya gotta see how Jeff and Lauren's famous friends are dressed up for their big day.

Jeff's rocking a tuxedo too ... and we've seen Lauren with a couple massive diamond rings on her fingers ... one on each hand.

The Sanchezos' wedding ceremony is going down on the small island of San Giorgio Maggiore ... and then there's an after-party at an undisclosed location. Security is that tight.