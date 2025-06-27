Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kylie Jenner, Oprah, Usher, More A-Listers En Route to Bezos-Sanchez Wedding

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kylie Jenner, Oprah, Usher, More A-Listers En Route To Bezos Wedding
Getty

Kylie Jenner, Oprah, Usher and Bill Gates are ready to see some amore in Italy ... because they're piling into boats on the Venice canals en route to the wedding ceremony for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

It's a who's who of Hollywood celebs and billionaires Friday in the Floating City ... and ya gotta see how Jeff and Lauren's famous friends are dressed up for their big day.

0627-Ellie-Goulding-Bezos-Wedding-SUB
Getty

Kylie, Oprah, Ellie Goulding, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Jewel, Karlie Kloss, Ivanka Trump and Kris Jenner are putting on for the ladies ... and they're all glammed up.

Dapper Dans include Usher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Bill, Sam Altman, Corey Gamble, Jared Kushner and Ari Emanuel.

jeff bezos lauren sanchez getty split
Getty

Jeff's rocking a tuxedo too ... and we've seen Lauren with a couple massive diamond rings on her fingers ... one on each hand.

0627-Kim-Kardashian-Bezos-Wedding-SUB
Getty

The Sanchezos' wedding ceremony is going down on the small island of San Giorgio Maggiore ... and then there's an after-party at an undisclosed location. Security is that tight.

0627-Jared-Kushner-Ivanka-Trump-Bezos-Wedding-SUB
Getty

Jeff and Lauren already tied the knot legally back in the States, but now they're in Italy with their friends and family ... and it's shaping up to be one epic night.

