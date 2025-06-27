Lauren Sanchez Rocking Double the Diamonds on Ring Fingers on Wedding Day

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lauren Sanchez Rocking Double Diamonds ... Two Gigantic Rocks on Ring Fingers!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
lauren sanchez two rings reuters 1
Reuters

Lauren Sanchez is showing off major BLING before her star-studded wedding to Jeff Bezos Friday in Venice, Italy ... we're seeing a close-up shot of her flashing two giant rocks on her digits.

lauren sanchez getty 1
Getty

The bride-to-be was photographed in Venice today with gigantic diamond rings on both her ring fingers. One appears to be a pillow-cut, the other -- on THAT finger -- is an oval the size of an egg.

As you know, the impending nuptials have brought out a galaxy of stars and celebrities.

