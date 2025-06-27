Orlando Bloom Appears to Cozy Up With Mystery Woman in Venice Water Taxi

Appears to Cozy Up to Brunette as Rain Falls in Venice!!!

UPDATE

7:50 AM PT -- Sources close to Orlando Bloom tell us the woman pictured with Bloom is Hollywood stylist Jamie Mizrahi who works with many celebrities, including Katy Perry.

TMZ can confirm there is nothing romantic going on between Orlando and Jamie -- you can see her husband Nico Mizrahi in the photos -- and the three friends have been enjoying their time together during the wedding festivities in Venice.

Orlando Bloom is single and ready to mingle at the Bezos-Sanchez wedding in Italy ... and mingle he did!

Check this out -- fresh off his split from Katy Perry, the British actor looked to be getting cozy with a mystery brunette Thursday night as they took cover from Venice's torrential rain in a water taxi.

Let's be clear ... the pair weren't doing anything naughty -- but the snapshot had them getting pretty close in the vehicle.

Play video content BACKGRID

OB and the brunette beauty were among the several wedding guests who got caught in the rain after last night's rehearsal dinner -- not even the bride and groom were safe!

Just browse our gallery ... it was a wet 'n wild night out on the town ... though it appears Kim and Khloe Kardashian, plus Kylie Jenner, braved the dreary weather with no umbrella, unlike their mom, Kris Jenner.

We saw the famous family touching down in Venice Thursday morning, and they were welcomed by Orlando and Scooter Braun at an outdoor eating area.

Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey, Usher and more were also spotted arriving at the Floating City for the big event.

Play video content TMZ.com

While the who's who of Hollywood are there to celebrate Jeff and Lauren's love ... TMZ learned Orlando is ready to celebrate his single status -- and might even hit the bars with Leo DiCaprio!

We broke the news ... OB and KP called it quits just ahead of the wedding ... and he's attending solo as she continues her 'Lifetimes' tour -- making her miss the days-long affair.

It seems there's no love lost ... 'cause Lauren made sure Katy knows she's missed in Venice by taking a moment to comment on her recent adorable Instagram post with a quokka from Australia.